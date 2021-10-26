Sport

Signed Serena rookie card sold for record price at auction

26 October 2021 - 09:27 By Reuters
Serena Williams of the United States celebrates winning her Women's Singles Quarterfinals match against Simona Halep of Romania during day nine of the 2021 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on February 16, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia.
Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

An autographed Serena Williams rookie card printed in 2003 has become the most expensive women's sports card after fetching $44,280 at auction last weekend, New Jersey-based Goldin Auctions said.

The previous record was $34,440 for a rookie card of former U.S. soccer player Mia Hamm sold in June.

ESPN reported the Williams card was bought by alternative-asset trading platform Alt on behalf of a private client.

"People are accepting women's trading cards as collectables," ESPN quoted Goldin Auctions founder Ken Goldin as saying.

The 40-year-old Williams, who is still hunting a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title, has not competed since limping out of her first-round match at Wimbledon in August.

