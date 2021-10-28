Sport

Bongi expects Wales to bring the heat

... but hooker reminds of potency of this Bok team travelling to Cardiff

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
28 October 2021 - 17:03 By LIAM DEL CARME
Hooker Bongi Mbonambi warns that Wales will bring the heat next weekend.
Hooker Bongi Mbonambi warns that Wales will bring the heat next weekend.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Given their overall record against Wales, it is no stretch to suggest the Springboks have underperformed against the Dragons in the last while.

They have lost on their last four visits to Cardiff and have won just two of their last seven Tests against Wales.

Significantly though, the two wins came when it really mattered in the knockout stages of the 2015 and 2019 editions of the Rugby World Cup.

“We haven't done well there,” Bok hooker Bongi Mbonambi reiterated. “We are working hard to rectify that. It is never easy up here. It is something we are talking about in the meetings. Jacques (Nienaber, the head coach) has brought it up. We don't focus on it that much. We are a process-driven team.”

Boks have fielded weakened teams

Some of those defeats in Cardiff and the one in Washington at the start of Rassie Erasmus's stint as head coach came with the Springboks deprived of some of their top players.

Some of the defeats in Cardiff came partly as a result of the matches being played outside the international window, with the Boks denied the use of their northern hemisphere-based players.

The Boks who will jet into Cardiff at the weekend are more or less the real McCoy and Mbonambi is rather enthused by the squad.

“We have a fully-packed Springbok side because we are playing within the international window. It will be a more experienced SA team,” he said.

While the Boks are more likely to bring their A-game than some of their recent forerunners, the Dragons too will have cause to get their tails up.

The 2-1 series defeat the British & Irish Lions suffered in SA earlier this year may ignite some fire in the hosts' belly.

Lions' series defeat will linger 

“They will be hurting because of the British and Irish Lions' defeat on their tour,” said Mbonambi. “We actually had their team up and we saw how many British & Irish Lions are in that team. We are expecting a massive sting from their side. They will definitely bring the heat,” said the hooker.

The clashes against Wales of late have generally been tight affairs. Just one scoreline in the last eight Tests produced a double digit winning margin.

“Wales are always a tough team to beat, especially when they play at home. Our record in Cardiff hasn't been one of the best. I know we beat them in the World Cup but playing them at home, they are a totally a different side,” said Mbonambi.

He noted the Welsh are a resilient side. “They are tough to beat and they are a team that doesn't just go away. They have a good aerial game. Their forwards are quite tough and they have a good backline. We will definitely be put to the test. We had this week and we have next week to get our ducks in a row and prepare for a battle in Cardiff.”

MORE

Boks' chins up after rigours Down Under

The feel-good factor from beating the All Blacks in their last match is something the Springboks will gladly draw from on their end-of-year tour to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rassie back in the coaches' box for Boks' three UK Tests

Rassie Erasmus, SA Rugby's much talked about director of rugby, will not be carrying water bottles on to the field in the Springboks' three Tests in ...
Sport
2 days ago

Moerat ready to saddle up

His arrival has been delayed due to untimely injury, but Salmaan Moerat is ready to take up his place in the Springbok second row.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. OPINION | Why Quinton de Kock was wrong not to take the knee Cricket
  2. LISTEN | ‘We didn’t consult with the team’ — CSA’s Lawson Naidoo Cricket
  3. His choice or 'caring more for Rhinos than people'? SA weighs in on Quinton de ... Cricket
  4. Proteas captain Temba Bavuma says they were taken aback by Quinton de Kock’s ... Cricket
  5. ‘I am not a racist,’ says apologetic Quinton de Kock as he commits to taking ... Cricket

Latest Videos

WATCH | ‘Decuplets were trafficked’ alleges IM, Gauteng government fires back ...
Zuma’s special plea against advocate Billy Downer dismissed