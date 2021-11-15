Lewis Hamilton fined €5,000 for safety belt breach

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton was fined €5,000 (roughly R87,774) on Sunday after he released his seat belt and collected a Brazilian flag to celebrate victory at Interlagos.

A further €20,000 fine was suspended through to the end of 2022.

Stewards had summoned a Mercedes team representative for an alleged breach of the sporting code by their driver.

The code states drivers “must be properly restrained in their seat by safety belts at all times during a competition when it is mobile on a circuit, pit lane, special stage or competition course”.