Sport

Hamilton on pole in Qatar with Verstappen second

20 November 2021 - 18:30 By Reuters
Pole position qualifier Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP waves to the crowd in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar on November 20 2021.
Pole position qualifier Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP waves to the crowd in parc ferme during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Qatar at Losail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar on November 20 2021.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Seven-times Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton put his Mercedes on pole position for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix with a dominant display under the floodlights on Saturday.

Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen, 14 points clear of his British rival with three races remaining, will start alongside on Sunday night but qualified nearly half a second slower. Hamilton's team mate Valtteri Bottas was third.

AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly was fourth despite losing his front wing and suffering a puncture, shedding debris and bringing out the yellow flags on his final lap.

“That last lap was beautiful, it was a really sweet lap,” said Hamilton.

The defending champion was first out of the pits for the final flying effort and set an eye-opening time of one minute 20.827 seconds for his 102nd career pole.

The 36-year-old had already been on provisional pole with a time of 1:21.262 after going fastest in the first and second phases of qualifying.

Hamilton said he had not been feeling well on Thursday and Friday, when he was also up until midnight working with his engineers.

“I had a bit of a stomach ache from Wednesday but felt fantastic today. I slept well last night so that makes a big difference,” he said.

Verstappen said his car was just lacking some pace.

“It's been just a bit more tricky for us again in qualifying,” said the Dutch 24-year-old, whose Mexican team mate Sergio Perez qualified only 11th.

“Checo (Perez) is not even in Q3 (the final phase) so it definitely shows we are struggling a bit more than normal. But nevertheless it's still second, so it's all to play for. I wish we could have fought for more.”

Fernando Alonso qualified fifth for Alpine, with McLaren's Lando Norris sixth and Carlos Sainz seventh for Ferrari. AlphaTauri's Yuki Tsunoda, Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel completed the top 10.

READ MORE

F1 stewards reject Mercedes request for review

Formula One stewards rejected on Friday a request by Mercedes to review their Sao Paulo Grand Prix decision not to penalise Red Bull's championship ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Verstappen expects no sanction as F1 waits for stewards

Red Bull's F1 championship leader Max Verstappen says he does not expect to be punished retrospectively for a defensive move against Lewis Hamilton ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Wolff spars verbally with Horner and says gloves are off

Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff declared the gloves were off as he and Red Bull rival Christian Horner engaged in more verbal sparring at ...
Motoring
22 hours ago

Red Bull ready to protest Mercedes rear wing, says Horner

Red Bull are concerned about the legality of the rear wing used by Formula One rivals Mercedes and will protest if they see something suspicious at ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Fifa issues Ghana with deadline as body finally steps into dispute over ... Soccer
  2. Safa surprised by Ghanaian FA’s ‘unfortunate and distasteful’ accusations Soccer
  3. Robert Marawa back on the airwaves after penning new deal with Arena Holdings Soccer
  4. Ndiaye's place in the 2022 World Cup now under threat as SA tightens the screws ... Soccer
  5. Pitso Mosimane’s gift road show to arrive at former club Mamelodi Sundowns on ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo