Fuzile lines up Ogawa in date with destiny

Azinga Fuzile takes on Kenichi Ogawa for the vacant IBF junior-lightweight crown at Madison Square Garden in New York on Sunday morning (SA time), but actually this is his date with destiny.

The Golden Boy, as the left-handed boxer from Duncan Village in East London is called, has long been dubbed the most talented boxer in SA.

He won the national lightweight crown in his fifth professional bout at the age of 20 in 2016 and he’s lived up to his billing in every fight except the world title eliminator against Russian Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov in 2019. Even there he was comfortably ahead on points when he got tagged and stopped in the eighth round.

Against Ogawa Fuzile gets the chance to prove he is as good as the hype around him and that he’s put the defeat behind him.

Like Rakhimov, 33-year-old Ogawa is a pressure fighter who doesn’t seem to know how to take a step backwards. He’s easy to hit but his chin also contains a few shock absorbers.

On paper, the Japanese veteran is handmade for Fuzile, but reality doesn’t always stick to the script.