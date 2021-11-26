Sport

'Who 'dealt' with me?'- Robert Marawa claps back at Mbalula over SABC 'jab'

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
26 November 2021 - 08:19
Robert Marawa questioned Mbalula's statement that the SABC had 'dealt' with the radio host.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Robert Marawa and ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula had the TL as hot as coals on Thursday after Marawa questioned Mbalula's claim the SABC had “dealt” with the seasoned sports broadcaster.

Marawa and the SABC parted ways in July. Marawa recently partnered with Arena Holdings to broadcast his award-winning sports show Marawa Sport Worldwide (MSW) live on platforms including Sowetan newspaper’s website, Vuma FM in KwaZulu-Natal and Rise FM in Mpumalanga.

And while many were celebrating Marawa's return to the airwaves, Mbalula weighed in on the move.

Reacting to a clip of Marawa in studio, shared by Sowetan, Mbalula said: “SABC; they dealt with Robert. Mxm, let me keep quiet.”

Social media users reacted to the claim, with some claiming it was a jab aimed at Marawa.

Marawa took the issue head on, asking Mbalula who had “dealt” with him?

“Uthini wena campaign manager? Who 'dealt' with me? Ungenaphi wena?”

While some cracked up at Marawa's clap back, others thought Mbalula was being sarcastic and Marawa had misread the message.

