'Who 'dealt' with me?'- Robert Marawa claps back at Mbalula over SABC 'jab'
Robert Marawa and ANC elections head Fikile Mbalula had the TL as hot as coals on Thursday after Marawa questioned Mbalula's claim the SABC had “dealt” with the seasoned sports broadcaster.
Marawa and the SABC parted ways in July. Marawa recently partnered with Arena Holdings to broadcast his award-winning sports show Marawa Sport Worldwide (MSW) live on platforms including Sowetan newspaper’s website, Vuma FM in KwaZulu-Natal and Rise FM in Mpumalanga.
And while many were celebrating Marawa's return to the airwaves, Mbalula weighed in on the move.
Reacting to a clip of Marawa in studio, shared by Sowetan, Mbalula said: “SABC; they dealt with Robert. Mxm, let me keep quiet.”
Sabc they dealt with Robert mxm lemme keep quiet.— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) November 25, 2021
Social media users reacted to the claim, with some claiming it was a jab aimed at Marawa.
Marawa took the issue head on, asking Mbalula who had “dealt” with him?
“Uthini wena campaign manager? Who 'dealt' with me? Ungenaphi wena?”
Uthini wena Campaign Manager?? Who "dealt" with me?? Ungenaphi wena??— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) November 25, 2021
While some cracked up at Marawa's clap back, others thought Mbalula was being sarcastic and Marawa had misread the message.
😂🤣🤣🤣🤣Mbaks you already have too many problems ,focus on them . Start by strategizing for 2024, because that is when the ANC is going to eat more dust .— First Master the fundamentals (@RjpSebotsa) November 25, 2021
He is actually congratulating your show, because SABC thought they dealt with you. I believe on this one your response is off track.— Sello (@I_are_Sello) November 26, 2021
I also think Mbaks is simply saying sabc tried to deal with Robert but is "you can't keep a God given talent on the streets" or am I missing something?— Mashamohla (@Jones53522749) November 26, 2021
campaign manager can't stop the moving train, Robert is a master class baba pic.twitter.com/e48y5Yq51Z— 🇮🇹khalanga_Thevu (The Commenta) (@thebulation) November 26, 2021
Don't take him serious ..hes still confused shem ,he loses very much in votes. pic.twitter.com/VaTkfDIanf— MOK⭕ENA ®️ 🐊 (@MOKOENAMEETSI) November 26, 2021
Ta @robertmarawa I think Razzmatazz @MbalulaFikile is on your side here 😂🙏🏿— Disha (@DishaSpear) November 26, 2021
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.