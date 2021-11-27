Sport

Reduced Joburg Open continues on Saturday

27 November 2021 - 10:31 By Sports staff
Thirston Johnson leads the 2021 Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg.
Image: Sunshine Tour

A 2021 Joburg Open that has been reduced to 54 holes over concerns related to the spike in Covid-19 cases that have accompanied the emergence of a new variant of the virus in SA continues on Saturday.

The Sunshine Tour said the decision to scale back the tournament was taken to allow foreign competitors time to return to their countries.

“The Sunshine Tour, DP World Tour and City of Johannesburg have decided to reduce the Joburg Open to 54 holes to help non-SA resident players, caddies and tournament support staff return to their home countries,” the Tour said.

“The decision was taken to help facilitate their safe return and give them an extra day to make travel arrangements.

“The move follows international travel restrictions imposed on SA on Friday due to the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant in the country.

“Round two of the Joburg Open will resume at 6.30am on Saturday morning, with the third and final round then due to start at 9.30am on Saturday at the earliest. The third round will be a two-tee start with players grouped in three-balls.”

On Friday SA’s Thriston Lawrence had decided to focus on the red numbers on his scorecard instead of the red travel list as he surged into a four-stroke clubhouse lead at Randpark Golf Club.

Lawrence led at the end of a day when it was announced that SA had been placed on a red travel list as a result of the new Covid-19 variant in the country, and a decision was taken to reduce the Joburg Open to 54 holes and finish the tournament on Saturday.

The second round also had to be suspended due to inclement weather and will be completed on Saturday morning before the start of the third and final round.

