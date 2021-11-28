Sport

Formula One founder Frank Williams dies aged 79

28 November 2021 - 17:15 By Reuters
Frank Williams, founder of the Wllliams Formula One team.
Frank Williams, founder of the Wllliams Formula One team.
Image: Reuters

Frank Williams, the founder and former team principal of the once-dominant Williams Racing Formula One team, died aged 79 on Sunday, the team announced.

“After being admitted into hospital on Friday, Sir Frank, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by his family,” Williams Racing said in a statement. Williams and his daughter Claire, a former deputy team principal, no longer have any involvement with the British-based F1 team after it was sold to US-based Dorilton Capital last year. Williams had been in a wheelchair since he was paralysed in a car crash in France in 1986.

He was admitted to hospital in 2016 with pneumonia and again in December last year. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said the sport had lost a “much loved and respected member” of the F1 family. “He was a true giant of our sport that overcame the most difficult of challenges in life and battled every day to win on and off the track,” Domenicali said in a statement.

“His incredible achievements and personality will be with etched on our sport forever. My thoughts are with all the Williams family and their friends at this sad time.”

Under Williams' leadership, the team won nine constructors' championships and seven drivers' titles, most recently with Canadian Jacques Villeneuve in 1997.

READ MORE

F1 renews deal with Spain until 2026

Formula One has renewed its contract with Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix until 2026, it announced on Friday
Motoring
2 days ago

Kubica stays as Alfa Romeo reserve driver in 2022

Poland's Robert Kubica will continue as a reserve driver for Alfa Romeo next season, the Swiss-based Formula One team said on Wednesday
Motoring
3 days ago

Red Bull’s Horner warned for ‘'rogue marshal’ remark

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner was given an official warning after he blamed a "rogue marshal" for Formula One championship leader Max ...
Motoring
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. How Safa gave Fifa plenty to think about after submitting new findings in ... Soccer
  2. ‘There was no transfer fee’, says Mama Joy after ‘signing’ for Royal AM from ... Soccer
  3. Safa talks tough as Fifa continues to give the nation the silent treatment: ... Soccer
  4. Saddam Maake supports Mama Joy’s decision to leave Pirates, but says he’ll ... Soccer
  5. World Rugby likely to give Rennie something to digest Rugby

Latest Videos

Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society
'We will bury the ANC': Malema explains backing the DA to 'eliminate' ANC