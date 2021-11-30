Sport

WATCH LIVE | Briefing by Sascoc and Swimming SA on allegations of child sexual abuse

30 November 2021 - 09:29 By TIMESLIVE

Sascoc and Swimming SA will brief the National Assembly on Tuesday on allegations of child sexual abuse.

Sascoc will also brief the assembly on the performance of Team SA in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Games.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

DA wants to know if alleged 'sex pest' coach will be picked for the Tokyo Olympics

The DA says it has written to the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) over concern that a coach who had a criminal case opened ...
Sport
5 months ago

‘You’re called a liar’: Former swimmer again accuses coach of abusing her

Alleged victim has red-flagged coach for the third time, but club’s ex-chairperson says he was cleared at the time
News
1 year ago

DAVID ISAACSON | Is there more to SA’s dearth of top female swimmers than meets the eye?

The spectre of sexual abuse cases against coaches may explain why there are so few world-class SA female swimmers
Sport
11 months ago
