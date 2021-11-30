WATCH LIVE | Briefing by Sascoc and Swimming SA on allegations of child sexual abuse
30 November 2021 - 09:29
Sascoc and Swimming SA will brief the National Assembly on Tuesday on allegations of child sexual abuse.
Sascoc will also brief the assembly on the performance of Team SA in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Games.
