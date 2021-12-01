Sport

Kitshoff and Jantjies get a break

Boks' workload explains their absence from Stormers' clash against the Lions

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
01 December 2021 - 16:24 By LIAM DEL CARME
Steven Kitshoff of SA warms up before the Test between England and SA at Twickenham in November.
Steven Kitshoff of SA warms up before the Test between England and SA at Twickenham in November.
Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty images

The spoilt for choice Stormers have opted to give Springboks Steven Kitshoff and Herschel Jantjies a breather and will not select them for Saturday's United Rugby Championship clash against the Lions at Cape Town Stadium.

Loose-head prop Kitshoff missed just one of the Springboks' 13 Tests this season. He did not play in the first Test against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in August and, while he came off the bench in nine of his 12 Tests, the Boks tend to split their props' workload down the middle.

Jantjies played in 11, missing both Tests against Argentina. His only starting Tests were against Wales and Scotland.

“They need a break,” said Stormers assistant coach Dawie Snyman. “We have given them time off so they can get away from rugby and spend time with their family.

“They had to go into bio-bubbles [while on national duty] and were away from home for a long time.”

While Kitshoff and Jantjies, after a taxing season, are expected to resurface in the new year, locks Salmaan Moerat and Marvin Orie are looking for some valuable game time at the back end of the year.

A neck injury has kept Moerat on the sidelines for the bulk of the season, but he recovered in time to earn selection for the Springboks' end of year tour. However, he did not see any action against Wales, Scotland or England.

Ditto Orie, who has spent much time in camp with the Boks this year. He played the latest of his seven Tests against Australia in the 30-17 defeat in Brisbane.

Willemse could also get time off

Utility back Damian Willemse is also back at training, but Snyman says he needs time off. Willemse played in seven Tests this year but has featured in just two since August 21.

Time in camp, rather than minutes on the field, will likely explain his absence should he not play against the Lions.

Snyman, although disappointed the team will not face international opposition this weekend, is happy to see the team play after matches against European teams were postponed due to lockdown regulations last week.

We’re disappointed, not frustrated, but it’s not anyone’s fault. It’s just a bit sad we couldn’t play on SA soil,” he said about last weekend's postponed match against Zebre.

It is of great importance to us that we get to play this week. Our business is to play, but it is the times we live in — we can’t control things and it is a changing environment. We are grateful that we will be able to be on the pitch on Saturday.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

SA Rugby brings URC derbies forward to this weekend

SA Rugby has decided to bring two United Rugby Championship (URC) local derbies forward in the wake of the postponement of round six and seven of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sbu Nkosi and Aphelele Fassi released from Springbok camp

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber has confirmed that winger Sbu Nkosi and utility back Aphelele Fassi have been released from the touring squad to ...
Sport
1 week ago

How Moerat kept his cool on the Stormers team bus after ‘dream’ call from Bok coach Nienaber

Salmaan Moerat could not contain his excitement after a "dream" national call up while on Stormers’ team bus traveling from Edinburgh to Cardiff ...
Sport
1 month ago

Boks in pursuit of performance

A blemish-free record on their tour of the UK is not the priority
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Safa talks tough as Fifa continues to give the nation the silent treatment: ... Soccer
  2. Swallows fire Brandon Truter and his entire coaching staff after run of poor ... Soccer
  3. 'Now let’s maintain the consistency'- Shivambu praises Kaizer Chiefs revival Soccer
  4. WATCH | Botha Msila: ‘Even if Man United approach me I’ll say I’m not available’ Soccer
  5. Cute! Siya Kolisi humbled by young fan dressing as him for his 3rd birthday Rugby

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...