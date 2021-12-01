Mboweni wants Marawa on Radio2000, but we think he should tune in on Arena’s platforms instead

Marawa parted ways with the public broadcaster in July. His show was broadcast on Metro FM and Radio 2000.

Speaking to JJ Tabane on eNCA, Marawa promised fans his departure was not the end of the road.

“As long as there is oxygen, Marawa will happen,” he said.

Last month Marawa partnered with Arena Holdings to broadcast his award-winning sports show live on its platforms, including SowetanLIVE, Vuma FM in KwaZulu-Natal and Rise FM in Mpumalanga.

The weekly 90-minute show can be streamed between 5.30pm and 7pm.

“I am not sure if I am looking forward to it or I am nervous. This is a different approach, a new union of different entities. I am nervously excited and I am looking to a new journey.

“I am particularly looking forward to providing my inquisitive loyal support base with both global and local quality content in the field of sports,” he said.

His return to broadcasting came after mounting calls from sports lovers. Fans hosted meetings and marched to the SABC’s Johannesburg headquarters for him to return.

“I am aware of the campaign and have been receiving messages of support from my timelines on social media. I am grateful for all the love people have been showing me. It humbles me because I never sat down and reflected on my achievements,” said Marawa.

* TimesLIVE is part of the Arena Holdings Group, along with SowetanLIVE, Rise FM and Vuma FM.