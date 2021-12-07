Victims who died in bus crash on their way to netball championships named

Officials have released the names of the four people who died in a horrific bus crash on their way to the Spar Women’s Netball Championships in Cape Town on Sunday.

Busisiwe Jemsana-Mantashe, spokesperson for sports MEC in the Eastern Cape Fezeka Nkomonye, on Tuesday named the deceased as Nocamagu Mbunyiswa, Phelo Charles, Thabisile Maxikixa and Indiphile Mfengu.

Coach Mbunyiswa and players Charles, Maxikixa and Mfengu died on Sunday when the bus they were travelling in to Cape Town overturned near Aberdeen.

The bus was carrying U21 and senior team players of the OR Tambo district to the tournament that began at Hoërskool DF Malan in Bellville on Monday where players lit candles in their memory during an emotional opening ceremony.