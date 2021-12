Victims who died in bus crash on their way to netball championships named

Among those who paid their respects were Netball Proteas players who are in camp in Stellenbosch to prepare for the Quad Series against hosts England, Australia and New Zealand in January.

Jemsana-Mantashe said deputy mMinister of sport Nocawe Mafu and MEC Nkomonye will visit the bereaved families on Wednesday.

“This has been a depressing period for the people of Eastern Cape and the country at large. The deputy mMinister and MEC will be visiting the families on Wednesday to offer condolences and see if there is a need for further intervention,” said Jemsana-Mantashe.

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa also sent his condolences.

“My deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, the tragic death of these athletes is indeed a serious blow to the nation and to netball, which is a fast-growing sport.

“These athletes were destined to participate in one of the tournaments that were meant to select future stars ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town. Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones during this difficult period.”

Mafu was devastated by the news.

“It is tragic that we had to lose our future champions in this fashion. My sincere and heartfelt sympathy to the families of the deceased. I wish all those injured a speedy recovery.”