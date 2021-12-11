Cape Winelands crowned SA netball champions with win over NMB

Cape Winelands were crowned Spar National Netball Champions after they beat a determined Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) 66-54 during their exciting final at Hoërskool DF Malan in Cape Town on Saturday.

Cape Winelands, who won all their seven matches in the tournament, narrowly won the first quarter 17-16 and went into the halftime break enjoying a 10-point lead.

NMB returned stronger after the break to force a five-point deficit at the end of the third quarter but Cape Winelands had enough in the tank to hold on and ultimately prevail.

Cape Winelands booked a place in the final after a hard-fought 60-56 win over Johannesburg while NMB beat fancied Cape Town 47-35 in Friday's semifinals.

Reflecting on their win, Cape Winelands captain Nicholé Taljaard, who was named the best goal shooter of the tournament, said it was a team performance.

“All the players are extremely excited about this win, we have been in this position a few times this year already and it is nice to finally come up as winners this time,” Taljaard said.

“Everyone is tired and we just need a rest after a long week of intense competition, but we are also so excited that we managed to end the tournament on a high note and having played good netball and against strong opposition.

“This is one of the few tournaments where we really went in with heart, body and soul. Every player wanted it and we really were there to support each other on the court.

“You could feel the positivity on the court and the other important thing for us was that we had a coach who knew the strengths of every player in the team.

“None of the players stood out individually, we played for each other and we elevated each other on court, which was amazing. It is difficult on a netball court when you are sort of playing alone even if you are a good player because you can’t pass to yourself.”

Winelands' coach Marchelle Maroun said her players followed instructions and took smart decisions on the court.

“I am very happy that we came up against very strong opponents and I think they brought the best out of my players and I think the semifinal match prepared us for this final,” Maroun said .

“All I said to my players was to keep control of the centre passes because if we did that we would start to put pressure on them and force them to make mistakes.

“It got a little bit sketchy in the third quarter, but then they my players picked up again and I am very proud of how they handled pressure and made smart decisions on court and took some of the chances.”

At the end of the tournament, Netball SA (NSA) selectors announced the squad of players who impressed during the week and will serve as backup to the Netball Proteas.

Senior National Squad

Nomfundo Mngomezulu (Johannesburg), Sian Moore Cape Winelands), Zandry Smith (Buffalo City), Danelle Lochner (Cape Town), Nichole Taljaard (Cape Winelands), Atacia Mbuyane (Ehlanzeni), Liza Kruger (Johannesburg), Siphosethu Kilane (Nelson Mandela Bay), Nokwanda Khumalo (Ekurhuleni), Nontuthuko Khomo (eThekwini), Shongile Hlungwani (Mopani), Shannen Bartlett (Cape Winelands), Caleigh Stuart (Cape Winelands), Keebine Didintle, Noluthando Maliehe (Nelson Mandela Bay), Jeante Strydom (eThekwini), Juanita van Tinder (Nelson Mandela Bay). Nozipho Ntshangase (King Cetshwayo), Jeanie Steyn (Nelson Mandela Bay), Danelle van der Linde (eThekwini)

Individual Awards

Best Goal Shooter: Nicholé Taljaard (Cape Winelands)

Best Centre Court Player: Siphosethu Kilane (Nelson Mandela Bay)

Best Defence: Jeante Strydom (eThekwini)

Overall Best Player: Jeanie Steyn (Nelson Mandela Bay)