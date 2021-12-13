Trevor Noah weighs in on Max Verstappen F1 title win

SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has joined the flood of reactions to Max Verstappen's thrilling Formula One championship win on Sunday, saying it is good for the sport.

Red Bull's Verstappen passed Mercedes' seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton on the last lap of the race in Abu Dhabi to win his first title.

Taking to social media after the race, Noah said it was better to be a "controversial sport than a boring one".

"Terrible result for Lewis, but great result for F1. Championship decided in the final race, everyone arguing about the rules online and a dramatic ending for the next season of Drive to Survive. Better to be a controversial sport than a boring one."