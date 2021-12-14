Sport

POLL | Was the F1 title-winning moment ‘manipulated’?

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
14 December 2021 - 13:00
Lewis Hamilton said on his team radio, “This has been manipulated.”
Lewis Hamilton said on his team radio, “This has been manipulated.”
Image: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Max Verstappen's last-gasp win over Lewis Hamilton in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix over the weekend has sparked massive debate, appeals and allegations of corruption.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was passed by Red Bull's Verstappen on the last lap of the race, with race stewards dismissing any claims the move was illegal.

Mercedes, who won the constructors' crown for a record eighth year in a row, said they intended to appeal against alleged breaches of regulations when the safety car was deployed.

It raised questions “against the classification established at the end of the competition” and argued Verstappen had illegally overtaken Hamilton while the safety car was still deployed.

Reuters reported that Hamilton had told his team via radio “this has been manipulated” as he was passed by Verstappen on the final lap.

The message was not broadcast on the world TV feed but was audible on Hamilton's on-board channel on F1TV.

SA-born comedian Trevor Noah weighed in on the moment, saying while it was devastating for Hamilton, it is good for the sport.

“Terrible result for Lewis, but great result for F1. Championship decided in the final race, everyone arguing about the rules online and a dramatic ending for the next season of Drive to Survive. Better to be a controversial sport than a boring one.”

READ MORE

Trevor Noah weighs in on Max Verstappen F1 title win

"Better to be a controversial sport than a boring one."
Sport
23 hours ago

LISTEN | Lewis Hamilton told team on radio race was 'manipulated'

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton said on his team radio, "This has been manipulated," after the Briton was passed by Max Verstappen on the final lap of ...
Sport
5 hours ago

Verstappen pips Hamilton on last lap to win 2021 F1 championship

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and his first Formula One titlewith a last lap overtake on Sunday to deny championship rival ...
Motoring
1 day ago

‘Stay strong Lewis’ — Mzansi celebs react to Hamilton’s shocking defeat

"This broke my heart. Lewis doesn’t deserve this. Max was nowhere near him from race craft, pace and pure professionalism and respect for this sport."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | World Cup star Teko Modise recalls living as a street kid Soccer
  2. WATCH | TS Galaxy chair Tim Sukazi shockingly manhandled at Orlando Stadium Soccer
  3. Orlando Pirates coach Davids on Peprah: 'I don't think we've even seen half of ... Soccer
  4. RECORDED | PSL chairman Irvin Khoza briefs media Soccer
  5. PSL executive committee to meet for fifth time to discuss Kaizer Chiefs ... Soccer

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...