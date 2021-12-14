POLL | Was the F1 title-winning moment ‘manipulated’?

Max Verstappen's last-gasp win over Lewis Hamilton in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix over the weekend has sparked massive debate, appeals and allegations of corruption.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was passed by Red Bull's Verstappen on the last lap of the race, with race stewards dismissing any claims the move was illegal.

Mercedes, who won the constructors' crown for a record eighth year in a row, said they intended to appeal against alleged breaches of regulations when the safety car was deployed.

It raised questions “against the classification established at the end of the competition” and argued Verstappen had illegally overtaken Hamilton while the safety car was still deployed.

Reuters reported that Hamilton had told his team via radio “this has been manipulated” as he was passed by Verstappen on the final lap.