POLL | Was the F1 title-winning moment ‘manipulated’?
Max Verstappen's last-gasp win over Lewis Hamilton in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix over the weekend has sparked massive debate, appeals and allegations of corruption.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton was passed by Red Bull's Verstappen on the last lap of the race, with race stewards dismissing any claims the move was illegal.
Mercedes, who won the constructors' crown for a record eighth year in a row, said they intended to appeal against alleged breaches of regulations when the safety car was deployed.
It raised questions “against the classification established at the end of the competition” and argued Verstappen had illegally overtaken Hamilton while the safety car was still deployed.
Reuters reported that Hamilton had told his team via radio “this has been manipulated” as he was passed by Verstappen on the final lap.
The message was not broadcast on the world TV feed but was audible on Hamilton's on-board channel on F1TV.
SA-born comedian Trevor Noah weighed in on the moment, saying while it was devastating for Hamilton, it is good for the sport.
“Terrible result for Lewis, but great result for F1. Championship decided in the final race, everyone arguing about the rules online and a dramatic ending for the next season of Drive to Survive. Better to be a controversial sport than a boring one.”
