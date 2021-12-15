What you said: Verstappen’s F1 title-winning moment was ‘clearly rigged’
Lewis Hamilton reportedly told his team “this has been manipulated” as he was passed by Max Verstappen on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix over the weekend, and TimesLIVE readers agree.
Verstappen's last-gasp win over Hamilton won him the F1 title and sparked massive debate, appeals and allegations of corruption.
Seven-time world champion Hamilton was passed by the Red Bull driver on the last lap of the race, with race stewards dismissing claims the move was illegal.
Mercedes, who won the constructors' crown for a record eighth year in a row, said they intended to appeal against alleged breaches of regulations when the safety car was deployed.
It raised questions “against the classification established at the end of the competition” and argued Verstappen had illegally overtaken Hamilton while the safety car was still deployed.
TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers if they thought the title-winning moment had been manipulated.
Most (58%) said it was “clearly rigged”, while 34% said Verstappen had won the race fair and square.
8% said they do not watch F1.
On social media, the debate raged on with some claiming Hamilton was “robbed”, and others saying the controversial moment was good for the sport.
“My champion must rest. We will get them next time,” wrote Sbonelo SK Maxwell Khoza.
“All sports has corruption and sadly we got to witness it first hand,” said Modibedi Tokelo Phasha.
Paul Frost joked: “Sometimes you win, sometimes you Lewis”.
“Merc made some poor decisions and they had their luck all over the season. Luck can’t always be on your side. Everyone remembers Silverstone, Baku, Hungary, a pile of bad luck for Max. But everyone can agree: there was too little consistency by FIA all season. Hope this changes in 2022,” said Jerry Vloon.
