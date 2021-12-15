Sport

What you said: Verstappen’s F1 title-winning moment was ‘clearly rigged’

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
15 December 2021 - 09:00
Race winner and 2021 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12 2021 in United Arab Emirates.
Race winner and 2021 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen celebrates after winning the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12 2021 in United Arab Emirates.
Image: Lars Baron/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton reportedly told his team “this has been manipulated” as he was passed by Max Verstappen on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix over the weekend, and TimesLIVE readers agree.

Verstappen's last-gasp win over Hamilton won him the F1 title and sparked massive debate, appeals and allegations of corruption.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton was passed by the Red Bull driver on the last lap of the race, with race stewards dismissing claims the move was illegal.

Mercedes, who won the constructors' crown for a record eighth year in a row, said they intended to appeal against alleged breaches of regulations when the safety car was deployed.

It raised questions “against the classification established at the end of the competition” and argued Verstappen had illegally overtaken Hamilton while the safety car was still deployed.

TimesLIVE ran a poll asking readers if they thought the title-winning moment had been manipulated.

Most (58%) said it was “clearly rigged”, while 34% said Verstappen had won the race fair and square.

8% said they do not watch F1.

On social media, the debate raged on with some claiming Hamilton was “robbed”, and others saying the controversial moment was good for the sport.

“My champion must rest. We will get them next time,” wrote Sbonelo SK Maxwell Khoza.

“All sports has corruption and sadly we got to witness it first hand,” said Modibedi Tokelo Phasha.

Paul Frost joked: “Sometimes you win, sometimes you Lewis”.

“Merc made some poor decisions and they had their luck all over the season. Luck can’t always be on your side. Everyone remembers Silverstone, Baku, Hungary, a pile of bad luck for Max. But everyone can agree: there was too little consistency by FIA all season. Hope this changes in 2022,” said Jerry Vloon.

LISTEN | Lewis Hamilton told team on radio race was 'manipulated'

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton said on his team radio, "This has been manipulated," after the Briton was passed by Max Verstappen on the final lap of ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘Stay strong Lewis’ — Mzansi celebs react to Hamilton’s shocking defeat

"This broke my heart. Lewis doesn’t deserve this. Max was nowhere near him from race craft, pace and pure professionalism and respect for this sport."
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

POLL | Was the F1 title-winning moment ‘manipulated’?

Reuters reported that Hamilton had told his team, via radio, that the race had been "manipulated”.
Sport
20 hours ago

Verstappen says Wolff texted him his congratulations

Formula One world champion Max Verstappen took stock of his new status on Monday and revealed that Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, despite threatening ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ex-Chiefs and Pirates coach Muhsin Ertugral: ‘Sundowns is the big club now, ... Soccer
  2. Orlando Pirates coach Davids on Peprah: 'I don't think we've even seen half of ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | World Cup star Teko Modise recalls living as a street kid Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs will be understrength again when they meet Royal AM Soccer
  5. Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi: 'One of the most disgraceful scenes ever seen in SA ... Soccer

Latest Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Audio recordings reveal how pastor and wife plotted murder for ...
Alleged muti murder for church in Soweto: brother of taxi driver victim speaks ...