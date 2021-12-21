Nadal tests positive for Covid-19, now doubtful for Australia Open

Rafael Nadal said on Monday he had tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from his comeback appearance at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion and former world number one said he was having some “unpleasant moments”, but was hoping to feel better soon and would keep people informed about his plans for future tournaments.

The positive test casts further doubt on whether the 35-year-old will participate in next month's Australian Open, a tournament he has won once and finished runner-up in four times, having already said he could not guarantee he would play.

“I wanted to announce that, on my return home after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament, I have tested positive for Covid in the PCR test that has been performed on me when I arrived in Spain,” Nadal wrote on Twitter.