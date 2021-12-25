Sport

Novak Djokovic to skip 2022 ATP Cup in Sydney — report

25 December 2021 - 16:44 By Reuters
Serbia's Novak Djokovic
Image: REUTERS/Susana Vera

World number one Novak Djokovic will not travel to Sydney for the men's season-opening ATP Cup next week, Serbian daily Blic reported on Saturday.

Djokovic was named in Serbia's team for the ATP Cup, though the 34-year-old has yet to commit to the Australian Open following the organisers' mandate for Covid-19 vaccinations. Djokovic has declined to disclose whether he is vaccinated, citing privacy.

Serbia are in Group A along with Norway, Chile and Spain at the ATP Cup, which is scheduled for January 1-9 before the Australian Open begins on January 17. Australian Open chief Craig Tiley said this week he is still uncertain whether Djokovic will be playing at the Melbourne Park major.

Tiley has said that all players and staff at the Australian Open would be vaccinated or have a medical exemption granted by an independent panel of experts. Those requirements have prevented Djokovic from confirming whether he will bid for a men's record 21st Grand Slam title and a 10th Australian Open crown. 

