Sport

Athletics in 2021: Seeing not believing as shoe tech rips up the record books

31 December 2021 - 15:48 By Reuters
Norway's Karsten Warholm won the men's 400m hurdles in a world record 45.94 seconds at the Tokyo Olympics.
Norway's Karsten Warholm won the men's 400m hurdles in a world record 45.94 seconds at the Tokyo Olympics.
Image: Karsten Warholm/Twitter

When World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe began his review of the year by highlighting “some jaw-dropping performances” he perfectly encapsulated the sport's current paradox — people are stunned by what they are seeing, but not necessarily impressed.

For decades, huge world records were often greeted with a weary assumption of doping but many of today's even bigger leaps are the result of “performance-enhancing technology”. The dropping of the jaw is all-too often accompanied by the shaking of the head as a succession of astounding performances on track and road have left fans utterly discombobulated.

Illustrating the issue perfectly was the men's Olympic 400 metre hurdles final in Tokyo this year, widely acclaimed as one of the greatest races in history.

American Kevin Young's world record of 46.78 seconds had stood for 29 years before Norway's Karsten Warholm finally nibbled eight hundredths off it in Oslo in July. In Tokyo, Warholm scorched an incredible 45.94 seconds, while American Rai Benjamin and Brazilian Alison do Santos were also inside Youngs' mark that had been untouchable for almost three decades.

As sceptics reacted not with adulation but with questions about the seemingly obvious impact of the new carbon-plated, thick-soled spikes and the “energy-returning” Tokyo track, Benjamin hit back by saying he could have done it in any shoes.

“No one will do what we just did,” he said. “Kevin Young, Edwin Moses (who broke the world record four times and won two Olympic golds in a 10-year run of 122 consecutive race wins), respect to those guys, but they cannot run what we just ran.”

It was a similar story, albeit with smaller margins, in the women's event where Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad ran inside McLaughlin's pre-Games world record and almost a second faster than the mark set by Russian Yuliya Pechonkina in 2003 that stood for 16 years.

Of course, times have always got faster and technical innovations have helped, but the leaps being seen now are, in the words of Warholm himself, “taking credibility away from our sport” as he bizarrely criticised Benjamin's carbon shoes for having thicker soles than his own.

One of the other highlights of the Tokyo Olympic programme was Jamaican Elaine Thompson-Herah's unprecedented retention of both 100m and 200m titles as, also aided by carbon spikes, she edged within touching distance of the extraordinary and hugely dubious times set by the late Florence Griffith Joyner in 1988.

Tatjana Schoenmaker is the queen of SA sport for 2021

No South African achieved more in sport this year than swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker, who scooped two of the country's three Olympic medals at the ...
Sport
1 week ago

It is a similar story on the roads, where World Athletics' 2020 shoe design rules must be one of the greatest examples of closing the stable door after the horse has not only bolted but disappeared over the hills. Records continue to tumble at all levels and this year has seen almost two minutes wiped off the women's half-marathon world record, in three massive bites.

Coe says it is pointless now trying to place these seemingly stupendous performances in historical context. In the case of the two 400m hurdles races, for example, he is surely right that fans should sit back and just appreciate the stunning head-to-head showdowns on the biggest stage of all.

However, perhaps the most uplifting event of the athletics year did not feature a record, or an outright winner, as Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Italian Gianmarco Tamberi found themselves locked together after three fails at 2.39 metres in the Olympic high jump final.

Barshim asked an official: “Can we have two golds” and when he said “yes”, and both men erupted in joy, it was truly one of the great Olympic moments.

READ MORE

'Wow' moments from the sporting year

Sport provided a massive adrenaline rush in 2021 with incredible stories to savour in an intense and often overwhelming year.
Sport
2 weeks ago

World Athletics say they’re ready for Caster’s next battle

World Athletics say they will stand their ground over their female eligibility rules, suggesting they’re unfazed by Caster Semenya’s challenge at the ...
Sport
1 week ago

Wayde van Niekerk happy to be competing at the highest level again as he embarks on road to redemption

Though he failed to defend his Olympic title in Tokyo, 400 metres world record holder and former World Cup champion Wayde van Niekerk is happy to be ...
Sport
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Proteas' Quinton de Kock announces shock retirement from Test cricket Cricket
  2. Ex-Bafana star Maimane Phiri shot in tavern in Alex, before assailant turned ... Soccer
  3. ‘Pitso will continue to moer you’ — Mzansi reacts to Sundowns drawing Al Ahly ... Soccer
  4. Mapeza unable to coax Billiat out of retirement as Zim miss stars at Afcon Soccer
  5. Boost for Bafana coach Broos as Mothiba returns from two-year injury Soccer

Latest Videos

"He truly lived the courage of his convictions": Cape Town Interfaith ...
It’s an honour to say our last goodbyes’: Capetonians say their final farewell ...