Sport

Defending champ Swiatek advances in Adelaide, Svitolina out

04 January 2022 - 10:32 By Reuters
A file photo of Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrating with the trophy after her victory over Sofia Kenin of the United States in the final of the women’s singles at Roland Garros on October 10, 2020 in Paris, France.
A file photo of Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrating with the trophy after her victory over Sofia Kenin of the United States in the final of the women’s singles at Roland Garros on October 10, 2020 in Paris, France.
Image: TPN/Getty Images

Defending champion Iga Swiatek cruised to a 6-3 6-3 win over Daria Saville in the opening round of the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive on Tuesday while number eight seed Elina Svitolina fell to Russia's Anastasia Gasanova.

Gasanova overcame back issues to seal a 5-7 6-4 6-3 win over the Ukrainian and advance to the second round of the Australian Open warm-up event.

Svitolina won a tight first set but the 22-year-old Gasanova broke serve early in the second before needing to take a medical timeout.

Svitolina broke back immediately after play resumed but Gasanova followed suit in the next game and went on to close out the set.

The pair traded breaks early in the decider but Gasanova finally prevailed to knock out the former world number three.

Swiatek, who defeated Belinda Bencic to win last year's title, had no such issues against Saville as she defeated the Australian qualifier in an hour and 19 minutes.

The Pole, ranked fifth at this year's tournament, will next face US Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez.

Sofia Kenin will take on Ajla Tomljanovic in the second round following her 7-5 7-5 victory over Lucia Bronzetti while Wimbledon champion Ash Barty will face Coco Gauff, who beat Ulrikke Eikeri 6-2 6-1.

Japan's Misaki Doi also progressed with a 6-3 3-6 6-1 win over Kristina Kucova from Slovakia.

Shelby Rogers beat Australian qualifier Maddison Inglis 6-1 6-3 to set up a second round clash with Maria Sakkari. 

MORE:

Limpopo tennis star Donald Ramphadi rewarded with Australian Open wild card

Tzaneen star Donald Ramphadi will get the chance to have world tennis sit up and take notice at this month’s Australian Open after he was awarded a ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Nick Kyrgios out of warm-up event for Australian Open due to asthma

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the Melbourne Summer Set ATP 250 event due to asthma, organisers said on Tuesday, leaving him with only one ...
Sport
57 minutes ago

Novak Djokovic to skip 2022 ATP Cup in Sydney — report

World number one Novak Djokovic will not travel to Sydney for the men's season-opening ATP Cup next week, Serbian daily Blic reported on Saturday.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Kaizer Motaung: PSL's decision left Chiefs 'dumbfounded' Soccer
  2. Ex-Bafana star Maimane Phiri shot in tavern in Alex, before assailant turned ... Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs boss Motaung identifies his club's hits and misses in 2021 Soccer
  4. Clever buys: 10 players who arrived with little fanfare, but turned out to be ... Soccer
  5. Five contenders to replace Quinton de Kock as Proteas Test wicketkeeper Cricket

Latest Videos

Parliament fire flares up as strong winds sweep through Cape Town
Praise for Cape Town firefighters who tackled parliament blaze