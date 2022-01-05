‘Keep lifting our SA flag high’ — Mosimane gushes over meeting Springbok players on vacation

Mosimane is on a family vacation after securing his fifth trophy at Al Ahly, the Caf Super Cup, in December.

The Red Devils beat Raja Casablanca 6-5 on penalties in the final in Qatar.

Mosimane is the second coach at Al Ahly after Portuguese club legend Manuel Jose to lift back-to-back Caf Champions League and Super Cup trophies.

Mosimane also won the 2020 Egyptian Cup at the club he joined from Sundowns in September 2019.

“I feel good. I must first thank the players because they are the ones who played,” Mosimane said in his post-match television interview.

“We did practice penalties, and we took them the same way we had practised.

“I must thank my players, my technical team and the supporters. I must thank captain Bibo [Ahly president Mahmoud El Khatib] and his board for their trust in me.”