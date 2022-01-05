Women's ODI series against West Indies at Wanderers starts this month

Cricket SA (CSA) has confirmed the inbound tour of the West Indies against the Proteas in four Women’s One-Day Internationals (ODI) starting this month.

The series, which will also feature a warm-up match, will be played between January 25 and February 6. All the matches will be played in a biosecure environment (BSE) at the Wanderers Stadium at the request of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

CSA said the team would be housed in a nearby hotel which has been secured for exclusive use because of the pandemic.

This will be SA's second consecutive 50-over series against the West Indies after the sides met in a five-match series in the Caribbean last September. SA were a super over defeat away from a historic clean sweep, winning the series 4-1.

Both teams will use the series to fine-tune preparations before departing for the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3.

“CSA is excited to be able to confirm the schedule for the West Indies tour to SA during a critical time for the Proteas as they strive to make history in this year’s World Cup,” said Graeme Smith, CSA director of cricket.

“After lengthy and constructive engagements between CSA and CWI, all parties are delighted to confirm the fixtures that will allow both nations to play during these challenging times of the pandemic and get the required amount of cricket in the players’ legs before a major tournament.

Stellar year

“The Proteas had an exceptional year in 2021 — ending it as the second-ranked team on the ICC rankings in the ODI format — and it is important to continue that momentum with a significant series against quality opposition,” Smith added.

The series will be broadcast live on SuperSport, with the day games starting at 10am, while the day/night clashes will commence at 2pm local time.

Match schedule:

Tuesday January 25, 10am

Warm-up match.

Friday January 28, 2pm

1st Women’s ODI (D/N).

Monday January 31, 10am

Second Women’s ODI

Thursday February 3, 2pm

Third Women’s ODI (D/N).

Sunday February 6, 10am

Fourth Women’s ODI.