Andy Murray says Novak Djokovic case 'really not good' for sport

Andy Murray expressed concern for Novak Djokovic on Sunday, saying that other players were shocked and that the furore surrounding the world number one's barred entry into Australia was "really not good for tennis".

The Serbian was hoping to win a record 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open later this month, but instead of training he has been confined to a room in a hotel in Melbourne used to accommodate asylum seekers.

The 34-year-old is challenging the decision to cancel his visa after being stopped on arrival at Melbourne Airport early on Thursday, and a hearing into the case will be held on Monday.