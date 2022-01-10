Sport

Australian judge orders Djokovic be released from immigration detention

10 January 2022 - 08:43 By Reuters
Novak Djokovic has won nine Australian Open titles, including the last three.
Image: Tnani Badreddine/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

An Australian judge ruled on Monday that Novak Djokovic be released from immigration detention, finding the government's decision to revoke the tennis star's visa to enter the country was "unreasonable".

Judge Anthony Kelly ordered Djokovic be released within 30 minutes and his passport and other travel documents returned to him, rekindling the world number one's chance to win a record 21st Grand Slam title at the upcoming Australian Open.

However, lawyers for the federal government told the court the country's immigration minister was reserving the right to exercise his personal power to again revoke Djokovic's visa.

