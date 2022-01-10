Djokovic resumes practice in Melbourne, but still faces deportation threat

World number one Novak Djokovic returned to training after being released from Australian immigration detention on Monday, posting a picture with his team from Melbourne Park and thanking the judge for overturning his visa cancellation.

"I'm pleased and grateful that the judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete in the Australian Open.

"I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans," the Serbian wrote on Twitter.

"For now I cannot say more but thank you all for standing with me through all this and encouraging me to stay strong."