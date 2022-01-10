Sport

Nadal calls Djokovic controversy 'a circus' ahead of start of Australian Open

10 January 2022 - 12:02 By Reuters
Novak Djokovic of Serbia salutes Rafael Nadal of Spain after his semi-final victory on day 13 of the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on June 11, 2021. File photo
Novak Djokovic of Serbia salutes Rafael Nadal of Spain after his semi-final victory on day 13 of the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on June 11, 2021. File photo
Image: John Berry/Getty Images

Rafa Nadal called Novak Djokovic's Covid-19 vaccination controversy in Australia "a circus" and joked that he would prefer that the world number one tennis player didn't play at the upcoming Australian Open.

Djokovic was released from Australian immigration detention on Monday after winning a court challenge to remain in the country to pursue his bid for a record 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open.

"Whether or not I agree with Djokovic on some things, justice has spoken and has said that he has the right to participate in the Australian Open and I think it is the fairest decision to do so, if it has been resolved that way.

"I wish him the best of luck," Nadal told Spanish radio Onda Cero on Monday.

Nadal 'sorry' for Djokovic but says Serb knew the risks

Rafa Nadal said he feels sorry for Novak Djokovic after the world number one was denied entry into Australia but added that the Serb knew for months ...
Sport
4 days ago

After being denied entry into Australia for arriving without being vaccinated, Djokovic, 34, was detained by officials at the border on Thursday amid a storm of protest about the decision to grant him a medical exemption from vaccination requirements to play in the Australian Open.

"On a personal level, I'd much rather he didn't play," Nadal said, laughing along with interviewer.

"It's sports, many interests move around it, on a general level, at an economic, advertising level.

"Everything is much better when the best can be playing," Nadal said, before once again defending vaccination.

"The most important institutions in the world say that the vaccine is the way to stop this pandemic and the disaster that we have been living for the last 20 months." 

MORE:

Andy Murray says Novak Djokovic case 'really not good' for sport

Andy Murray expressed concern for Novak Djokovic on Sunday, saying that other players were shocked and that the furore surrounding the world number ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Australian government file legal papers, say Djokovic did not have guaranteed entry

The Australian government had not given tennis star Novak Djokovic an assurance that a medical exemption he said he had to enter Australia without ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Djokovic begins 4th day in Australian detention as legal hearing looms

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic on Sunday began his fourth day in immigration detention as Australian authorities finalised a legal defence ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA engineer gets the nod from Lewis Hamilton Sport
  2. Caf increases Afcon 2021 prize money and will use VAR in all 52 matches Soccer
  3. WATCH | Julius Malema scolds PSL over crowds at stadiums Soccer
  4. Sundowns' Berdien, who works with Gambia, stranded in Qatar ahead of Afcon Soccer
  5. ‘I believe I have a role to play in SA': ex-Proteas captain AB de Villiers Cricket

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech