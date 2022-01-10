Sport

Next Olympic swimming cycle commences at Mpumalanga Grand Prix

10 January 2022 - 11:47 By SPORTS REPORTER
Rebecca Meder is targeting the Paris 2024 Games to make her global mark.
Rebecca Meder is targeting the Paris 2024 Games to make her global mark.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Rebecca Meder and Guy Brooks emerged as the stars of the first major swimming meet of the year as the three-leg SA Grand Prix series kicked off in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

Meder, 19, who represented SA at last year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, claimed six titles (the 100m, 200m and 400m freestyle, the 100m breaststroke, 100m butterfly and 200m individual medley) while 18-year-old Brooks won five events (50m, 200m and 200m freestyle and the 50m and 100m butterfly).

The meet was about more than chasing great times and titles. It was about diving into a new year of racing after a tough week of training.

“Especially to flush out all the Christmas food and New Year’s day and all of that,” said Meder.

“It’s so exciting to race in the New Year.

“For me the Grand Prix went really well after a hard week of training leading up to it.

“It was exciting to see my times were better and faster than this time last year and I did more events this time than I did last year so I’m on track for where I want to be.

“For me this Grand Prix is always important. It’s always about seeing where you are and getting back on track and hitting times with tired bodies.

“It’s the stepping stone for the Stellenbosch Grand Prix, Durban Grand Prix and then ultimately Commonwealth Games trials, which are at senior nationals.”

Another important part of the meet is talent identification ahead of the new Olympic cycle.

Swimming SA’s High Performance Manager Dean Price said: “This was a training camp and Grand Prix and the focus for this one was younger swimmers, so we’re looking at 13, 14 up to 18.

“The reason we’re looking at them is that we’ve just finished our Olympic cycle which ended in Tokyo so we’re starting to look at the next Olympic cycle which will culminate in Paris in 2024. We want to start developing our next level swimmers.

“The philosophy of the camp is train and race where we train hard for a week, expose the kids to other competitors and different training programmes, and at the end of the week we put them up and race them together and to see how tough they can be and handle adverse situations and get up and perform.

"This gives us a good indication of the athletes who can handle things and have potential to be part of our programme going forward for the next Olympic cycle going into Paris 2024.

“We were very happy with the results. There were some good swims, and we picked up on some kids who showed a lot of potential. We’re really excited about the future of swimming in SA,” said Price.

Joshua Prince took multiple titles in the boys 13 and under category while Scarlett le Roux was a standout swimmer for the girls 13 and under.

The action moves to Stellenbosch, where the next event in the series will take place from February 18-20 with the final Grand Prix scheduled for KwaZulu-Natal in March.

MORE:

Lara van Niekerk looking to make her mark in the pool

The rapid rise of Lara van Niekerk has put SA swimming in the unique position of being able to aim at cleaning up gold in all three women’s ...
Sport
1 day ago

Eight-year-old dies after drowning in pool

Despite their best efforts, rescuers could not save an eight-year-old girl who died after drowning in a pool on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.
News
1 week ago

Matthew Sates wants to live up to his hype

Three months ago Matthew Sates didn’t see himself as a top contender, but a recent stint of giant-slaying has him eyeing world championship and ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA engineer gets the nod from Lewis Hamilton Sport
  2. Caf increases Afcon 2021 prize money and will use VAR in all 52 matches Soccer
  3. WATCH | Julius Malema scolds PSL over crowds at stadiums Soccer
  4. Sundowns' Berdien, who works with Gambia, stranded in Qatar ahead of Afcon Soccer
  5. ‘I believe I have a role to play in SA': ex-Proteas captain AB de Villiers Cricket

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech