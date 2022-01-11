Sport

Series decider at Newlands: India win the toss, again

Captain Kohli back for the tourists, but SA opt for unchanged team

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
11 January 2022 - 10:48 By LIAM DEL CARME
India captain Virat Kohli and SA captain Deal Elgar conduct the toss prior on day one of the third Test at Newlands in Cape Town on January 11 2022.
India captain Virat Kohli and SA captain Deal Elgar conduct the toss prior on day one of the third Test at Newlands in Cape Town on January 11 2022.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

SA have opted for an unchanged line-up for the third and deciding Test against India at Newlands on Tuesday.

India have again won the toss and elected to bat. Regular captain Virat Kohli is back in the team after missing the second Test due to upper back spasms. He returns at the expense of Hanuma Vihari.

Umesh Yadav is in the team for Mohammed Siraj, who loses his spot due to a hamstring injury.

India won the first Test at Centurion, while SA won the second at the Wanderers in the three-match series.

Teams

SA — Dean Elgar (captain), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi.

India — KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

England hold on for draw in fourth Ashes test, Australia lead series 3-0

England's walking wounded defied Australia's pace attack to bat out a dramatic final day of the fourth Ashes test for a morale-boosting draw at the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Cummins admits it will be tough to drop in-form Khawaja for final Ashes test

Usman Khawaja's fairytale comeback has presented Australia with a selection headache, and captain Pat Cummins conceded it would be hard to drop the ...
Sport
1 day ago

India head to Newlands test against the Proteas with history on their minds

India’s quest for a first ever series win in SA will culminate with the third and final test beginning at picturesque Newlands in Cape Town on ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA engineer gets the nod from Lewis Hamilton Sport
  2. Caf increases Afcon 2021 prize money and will use VAR in all 52 matches Soccer
  3. WATCH | Julius Malema scolds PSL over crowds at stadiums Soccer
  4. 'We'll push for PSL to open the stadiums': AmaZulu's Manzini Zungu gives ... Soccer
  5. ‘I believe I have a role to play in SA': ex-Proteas captain AB de Villiers Cricket

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...