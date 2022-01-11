Series decider at Newlands: India win the toss, again

SA have opted for an unchanged line-up for the third and deciding Test against India at Newlands on Tuesday.

India have again won the toss and elected to bat. Regular captain Virat Kohli is back in the team after missing the second Test due to upper back spasms. He returns at the expense of Hanuma Vihari.

Umesh Yadav is in the team for Mohammed Siraj, who loses his spot due to a hamstring injury.

India won the first Test at Centurion, while SA won the second at the Wanderers in the three-match series.

Teams

SA — Dean Elgar (captain), Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi.

India — KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.