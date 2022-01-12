Brilliant Bumrah bowls India into position of promise

Jasprit Bumrah bowled India into a position of strength with searching spells of swing bowling on a thoroughly absorbing day of Test cricket at Newlands on Wednesday.

By the end of the second day of the third and deciding Test India had reached 57/2 for an overall lead of 70 over the Proteas.

Bumrah bagged five wickets in the SA first innings to not just drag India back into the contest, but put them in a position where they can now dictate terms.

Like Kagiso Rabada, who now has 18 wickets in the series, on day one, the leader of the attack had to stand up when it really mattered. Bumrah more than answered the call with figures of 5/42 from 23.3 overs.

India had two of their most senior batsmen, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli, at the crease when stumps were drawn and they will look to the pair to build significantly on the lead on Thursday morning.

SA will attach themselves to the belief they can repeat the heroics of their successful fourth innings chase at the Wanderers but that will take some doing here on a pitch on which run-scoring is becoming an increasingly perilous exercise.

India, of course, will consider what happened at the Wanderers an aberration and will feel confident they can set a target that will daunt and ultimately prove beyond SA.

The went into the second innings with a meagre 13-run lead but will draw comfort from the fact that they won't have to bat last.

SA made a promising start in their quest to restrict the tourists and by the end of the sixth over they had removed both openers. No further inroads were made on a day that belonged to India.

It was clear from the outset on the second morning that the tide was ready to shift but SA opener Aiden Markram hardly helped his cause by shouldering arms to a ball that nipped back and hit the top of off stump.

It immediately put SA on the back foot, while India were gradually able to assert themselves in the field.