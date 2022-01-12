Djokovic says entry form mistake was ‘human error’, visa remains in doubt

Novak Djokovic said "human error" was behind a mistake made on his Australian entry documents that breached the country's strict laws on reporting recent travel as the government weighed whether to deport the player.

Djokovic was held in immigration detention in Melbourne for several days after his visa was cancelled by border force officials, who questioned his medical exemption for a requirement to be vaccinated for Covid-19.

He was released on Monday when a judge quashed that decision, saying the cancellation of the visa was "unreasonable" because the player was not been given time to consult with lawyers and tennis officials when he arrived in the country.

On Wednesday, Djokovic said his travel declaration was filled in by his support team, who made an "administrative mistake" when they ticked the "no" box in response to whether he had travelled elsewhere in the 14 days before arriving in Australia.

"This was human error and certainly not deliberate," Djokovic said in a post on Instagram.

"We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes these mistakes can occur."