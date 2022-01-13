Novak Djokovic included in Australian Open draw as visa decision looms

Tennis world No1 Novak Djokovic was included in the Australian Open official draw on Thursday, although uncertainty remained about whether the government will cancel the top seed's visa for a second time.

Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is weighing exercising his discretionary power to revoke Djokovic's visa over concern about the star's medical exemption from Australia's Covid-19 vaccination requirements.

The 34-year-old defending champion, who was out practicing at the Rod Laver Arena earlier on Thursday, drew unseeded fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic for his opening round match, expected to be played on Monday or Tuesday.

Organiser Tennis Australia had delayed the official draw for more than an hour, without saying why.

The controversy has assumed an importance that goes beyond tennis: it has intensified a global debate over the rights of the unvaccinated and become a tricky political issue for Prime Minister Scott Morrison as he campaigns for re-election.