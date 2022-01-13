Pant lets rip with potential series-defining innings at Newlands

Rishabh Pant played what could be the series-defining innings of India's three-Test tour at Newlands on Thursday.

India's wicketkeeper fashioned a century on a wicket hardly tailored for lavish stroke play to leave his side in a handy, near impregnable position at tea against SA.

India were bowled out for 198, leaving SA a victory target of 212.

They may well have been in a spot of bother had Pant not taken matters into his own hands in an exhibition of wildly eccentric stroke play. He swung so lustily at one delivery he lost the bat from his grasp and it travelled skyward to leg slip.

Pant ended on 100 not out from 139 deliveries, but could have had more had he not refused to take singles that may expose the tail.

After their early success the SA attack could not maintain their intensity, allowing India to build a significant lead, but the dismissal of Virat Kohli in the middle session presented the hosts with a chance.