Andy Murray expresses sympathy for long-time rival Novak Djokovic

Former world number one Andy Murray expressed sympathy for Novak Djokovic after the Serbian's hopes of winning a record 21st Grand Slam title at this year's Australian Open ended on Sunday at the conclusion of a long-running visa saga.

A Federal Court's decision to uphold a government decision to cancel Djokovic's visa means the nine-times Melbourne champion will be heading home as the tournament starts on Monday.

Murray, who has lost four Australian Open finals to his career-long rival Djokovic, said he felt for his old junior rival.

"It is not great for the tournament because it is better when all of the top players are playing in the event," wildcard Murray was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"There are obviously going to be a lot of questions about what has happened here and the situation he has been in.

"Novak is someone I have known since we were 12 years old, he is someone who I respect and have competed against. I don't like he is in this situation and I don't like he has been in detention."