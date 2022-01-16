Sport

Netball Proteas looking to bounce back against Australia in the Quad Series

16 January 2022 - 10:48
Proteas captain Msomi Bongiwe passes the ball during the 2022 Netball Quad Series match against England at Copper Box Arena on January 15, 2022 in London, England.
Proteas captain Msomi Bongiwe passes the ball during the 2022 Netball Quad Series match against England at Copper Box Arena on January 15, 2022 in London, England.
Image: Chloe Knott

The Spar Proteas will be looking for their first win of the 2022 Netball Quad Series when they take on Australia at the Copper Box Arena in London on Sunday afternoon (4pm).

The South Africans started the competition with a heavy 71-47 defeat to hosts England on Saturday where they were dominated by the experienced Vitality Roses in all the quarters.

Against England, coach Dorette Badenhorst started the match with Ine-Mari Venter, Lefebre Rademan, captain Bongiwe Msomi, Izette Griesel, Khanyisa Chawane, Monique Reyneke and Phumza Maweni but they did not have a good start.

As they were lagging, Badenhorst made a number of positional changes by introducing Zanele Vimbela in goal defence and Monique Reyneke moving to wing defence.

Vimbela was making her long-awaited return to the national team after she suffered a career-threatening anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during the Telkom Netball League (TNL) in 2020.

In other changes, Simone Rabie was introduced in defence, Tshina Mdau in midcourt and Sigrid Burger in attack but they could not influence the match in the favour of the Proteas.

After their opening match defeat, Badenhorst promised a better game against the Australian Diamonds who beat New Zealand 53-39 in the other match that was played on Saturday.

“Well done to England on a great win and brilliant netball,” said Badenhorst.

“I think on our end we made too many mistakes, we need to keep our own possession and do better next time. We need to go back to the basics and do better.

“I can promise you a better game tomorrow (Sunday). We had a few players that have not played at this level and it was good to see them take to court and play as well as they did,” added Badenhorst.

READ MORE

Netball Proteas ready for Quad Series against England, Australia and NZ

Playing in the Quad Series against hosts England, Australia and New Zealand will help to measure the progress of the players ahead of the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Cape Winelands crowned SA netball champions with win over NMB

Cape Winelands were crowned Spar National Netball Champions after they beat a determined Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) 66-54 during their exciting final ...
Sport
1 month ago

Netball Proteas coach Badenhorst eyes talent at national championships

Netball Proteas coach Dorette Badenhorst is hoping for emergence of new talent at the Spar Women’s National Championships currently underway at ...
Sport
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Proteas captain Dané van Niekerk out of Women’s Cricket World Cup Cricket
  2. Reports that Victor Gomes will referee Ghana vs Gabon appear to be fake Soccer
  3. Salah goal gives Egypt win over Guinea Bissau, Nigeria cruise into next stage Soccer
  4. Elgar, Petersen, Rabada — 5 things SA learnt from their epic series win against ... Cricket
  5. Boucher lauds Petersen after Proteas’ series win against India Cricket

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...