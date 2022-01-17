Limpopo plans to use pristine golf courses to draw in tourists

Euphoria is the home of the annual Limpopo Golf Championship, which will tee off for its fourth edition on March 31, ending on April 3 in front of vaccinated spectators.

“When the professional golfers and fans arrive here from all corners of the world, they will be presented with a holistic offering of wildlife, scenery, cultural attire and traditional cuisine,” said LTA acting CEO Moses Ngubeni. “Our province is a prime tourist destination and we have earmarked golf as one of the key tools to market what we offer.

“For the LTA, this tournament plays a significant role in promoting local businesses, especially small and medium enterprises.”

The Limpopo Golf Championship is presented by LTA and co-sanctioned by the Sunshine Tour and Challenge Tour.

At Euphoria you hear birdsong while floating in a jacuzzi, or being treated to Indian head massages, hot stone massages, pedicures, manicures and facials.

The facility includes a hydro spa, a cableway that carries you to the Ntshonalanga restaurant on top of the mountain the resort stands in the shadow of, and a relaxation area with a splash pool to enjoy lunch and cocktails with breathtaking views over the golf course and Springbok plains.

There is also a water park, restaurants and bars, a conferencing and wedding venue and retirement village homes. It is truly a golfing and leisure experience in the African wilderness.

“We always say that we are a once-in-a-lifetime destination,” says Modimolle-Mookgophong municipality mayor Marlene van Staden, who attended the launch of the fourth edition of thechampionship held in Euphoria's conference room.

Journalists visited Euphoria the week after President Cyril Ramaphosa played a round at the venue as part of the Waterberg region’s leg of the ANC’s January 8 and 110th-year anniversary celebrations that were held in Limpopo.

“We took an opportunity and made sure that the president was at hole number 10, which is co-sanctioned by the Limpopo Tourism Agency, to take photos there when he hit his first tee shot for that event,” said Andrew Dipela, LTA board chair.

Dipela agrees that Euphoria’s tranquil setting belies the challenging nature of the 18-hole course.

“Those who have played at Euphoria will tell you that it is a very difficult course. Our golf courses are well manicured and because of that professional players always look forward to playing in Limpopo.

“On January 20 and 21 we will be hosting the chairpersons and CEOs of the provincial tourism agencies in the province in Limpopo. We aim to be in the top three of tourism destinations in the country.”