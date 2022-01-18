Sport

Daniil Medvedev marches into second round of Australian Open

18 January 2022 - 09:42 By Reuters
Daniil Medvedev is one of the favourites to win the Australian Open after Novak Djokovic's deportation.
Daniil Medvedev is one of the favourites to win the Australian Open after Novak Djokovic's deportation.
Image: @AustralianOpen/Twitter

Daniil Medvedev launched his bid for a maiden Australian Open title on Tuesday with a 6-1 6-4 7-6(3) romp over Swiss battler Henri Laaksonen.

US Open champion Medvedev, favourite to win at Melbourne Park in the wake of Novak Djokovic's deportation, was in cruise control for two sets against world number 91 Laaksonen before being dragged into a proper dog-fight in the third set.

Finland-born Laaksonen produced scintillating tennis to keep in touch with Medvedev in the tiebreak before faltering with a pair of unforced errors that gave the Russian three match points.

Medvedev sealed the win on the first of them and will play the winner of Nick Kyrgios and Liam Broady for a place in the third round.

MORE:

Teenager Coco Gauff crashes out of Australian Open in first round

American teenager Coco Gauff crashed out of the Australian Open in the opening round after an error-strewn performance against China's Wang Qiang as ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Australian Open loses a little lustre for Novak Djokovic fans

The absence of "The King of Melbourne Park" hung heavy over the Australian Open for fans of Novak Djokovic on Monday as the Grand Slam tournament got ...
Sport
1 day ago

Naomi Osaka finding joy again as she kicks off Australian Open title defence

Naomi Osaka said she is enjoying her tennis again and is having fun on the Tour after the defending champion overcame an unexpectedly stiff challenge ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. New York Times questions why Pitso Mosimane did not make Fifa award shortlist Soccer
  2. Zimbabwe to leave Afcon with tails between legs and facing Fifa suspension Soccer
  3. WATCH | LOL! ‘We’re tired of having him at home’ —Rassie’s daughters ‘grateful’ ... Rugby
  4. Salah goal gives Egypt win over Guinea Bissau, Nigeria cruise into next stage Soccer
  5. Major talking points from the Nedbank Cup draw Soccer

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...