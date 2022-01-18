Third seed Muguruza bounces Burel to reach Australian Open second round

Garbine Muguruza struggled to close out the contest but reached the second round of the Australian Open comfortably enough with a 6-3 6-4 victory over feisty young Frenchwoman Clara Burel on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

It was the perfect start to the fortnight for the third seed, enough of a challenge to get into the rhythm of the tournament but never any question that she would get through it.

"It felt very good," said the former Wimbledon and French Open champion.

"I didn't know really who I was facing, we've never played before. She was very tricky."