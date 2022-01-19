Azarenka says WTA Tour vaccine mandate would face legal problems

"I believe in science. I believe in getting vaccinated. That's what I did for myself," she told reporters after reaching the third round of the Australian Open with a 6-1 6-2 victory over Jil Teichmann.

"As an entity, as an association of WTA, that is travelling globally, we still have to respect countries, different countries, different mandates, different legalities of the country.

"Some countries will not allow mandates. I think to impose something legally on the WTA Tour can be a challenge."

Spaniard Rafa Nadal, who recently recovered from the virus, said he would support any measure that made conditions safer.

"We went through (biosecure) bubbles for two years, very challenging conditions," the 20-times major champion said.

"If everybody's vaccinated, we are allowed to improve our life on the tour, and most important our life outside of the tour."