Harmony Tan exits Australian Open on wheelchair after injury

France's Harmony Tan had to be assisted off court in a wheelchair at the Australian Open on Wednesday after suffering calf problems during her second round match against Elina Svitolina.

In her debut tournament at Melbourne Park, world number 107 Tan trailed 6-3 5-7 5-1 before she retired hurt from the early match at Margaret Court Arena.

"It was a rollercoaster match," 15th seed Svitolina told reporters.

"Of course, it's very sad to see her leaving the court in a wheelchair. It's never, never good to see a player getting injured."

Ukrainian Svitolina moved into a third round clash against twice champion Victoria Azarenka.