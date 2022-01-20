Sport

Australia court rules minister acted rationally in cancelling Djokovic's visa

20 January 2022 - 09:56 By Reuters
Novak Djokovic walks in Melbourne Airport before boarding a flight, after the Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa to play in the Australian Open
Novak Djokovic walks in Melbourne Airport before boarding a flight, after the Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa to play in the Australian Open
Image: REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

An Australian court said on Thursday it dismissed tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's challenge to his visa cancellation as the minister who revoked it reasonably believed Djokovic, who is not vaccinated against Covid-19, may be a risk to the community.

The Federal Court also rejected the argument there was no evidence that Djokovic had ever urged anyone not to get vaccinated, saying it was open to infer that the public would perceive that he was opposed to vaccinations, since he said he had not been vaccinated.

"An iconic world tennis star may influence people of all ages, young or old, but perhaps especially the young and the impressionable, to emulate him.

"This is not fanciful; it does not need evidence," the judges said.

Australia leaves door open for Djokovic to play at next year’s Open

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has left the door open for Novak Djokovic to compete at next year's Australian Open despite the tennis ...
Sport
2 days ago

Djokovic's saga has fuelled global debate over the rights of people who opt not to get vaccinated as governments look to protect the community from the coronavirus pandemic.

Djokovic was deported from Australia on Sunday night, just hours after the court dismissed his effort to stay in the country to play at the Australian Open, where he hoped to win a record 21st major title.

That followed an 11-day rollercoaster involving two visa cancellations, two court challenges and five nights in two stints at an immigration detention hotel where asylum seekers are held.

His lawyers had argued the cancellation should be quashed on the grounds that Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's decision was irrational, he lacked evidence that Djokovic's presence in Australia may stoke anti-vaccination sentiment, and had failed to consider that deporting Djokovic might inflame anti-vax sentiment.

Novak Djokovic flies out of Australia after losing court appeal

Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic flew out of Australia on Sunday after a court upheld the government's decision to cancel his visa, capping days of ...
Sport
3 days ago

The Federal Court said while another minister might have decided not to cancel the visa, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke had followed the right steps under the law which allows him to cancel a visa as long as he is satisfed the visa holder "may be a risk to the health or good order of the Australian community".

"The minister reached that state of satisfaction on grounds that cannot be said to be irrational or illogical or not based on relevant material," Chief Justice James Allsop and judges Anthony Besanko and David O'Callaghan said in their reasons handed down on Thursday.

The Serbian now risks missing the next tennis Grand Slam event - the French Open - as the country's Sports Ministry has said there would be no exemption from a new vaccine pass law approved on Sunday.

MORE:

Harmony Tan exits Australian Open on wheelchair after injury

France's Harmony Tan had to be assisted off court in a wheelchair at the Australian Open on Wednesday after suffering calf problems during her second ...
Sport
1 day ago

Nadal cruises past qualifier Hanfmann into Australian Open third round

Rafa Nadal put on a clinical performance to ease past German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann 6-2 6-3 6-4 and reach the third round of the Australian Open ...
Sport
1 day ago

Former champion Muguruza blames Covid-19 following Cornet defeat

Suffering a second round exit from the Australian Open on Thursday, world number three Garbine Muguruza blamed a Covid-19 outbreak within her support ...
Sport
54 minutes ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. New York Times questions why Pitso Mosimane did not make Fifa award shortlist Soccer
  2. Zimbabwe to leave Afcon with tails between legs and facing Fifa suspension Soccer
  3. WATCH | LOL! ‘We’re tired of having him at home’ —Rassie’s daughters ‘grateful’ ... Rugby
  4. 'I have given up on Europe': Pitso Mosimane reacts to Fifa coach award snub Soccer
  5. ‘SA’s ancestors worked overtime to bring karma’ — Fans weigh in on Ghana ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Picking up the pieces: Ladysmith reeling after severe flooding
WATCH | Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?