Former champion Muguruza blames Covid-19 following Cornet defeat

Suffering a second round exit from the Australian Open on Thursday, world number three Garbine Muguruza blamed a Covid-19 outbreak within her support team for disrupting her preparations for the first Grand Slam of the season.

The former Wimbledon and French Open champion, who reached the final of the Australian Open in 2020, was soundly beaten 6-3 6-3 on Rod Laver Arena in her second round clash with unseeded Frenchwoman Alize Cornet.

"It's been a pretty stressful start of the year also with my team," said Muguruza.

"They all got Covid before coming here. We were for 15 days apart.