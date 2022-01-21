Sport

Barty sets up potential blockbuster fourth round tie against Osaka

21 January 2022 - 13:09 By Reuters
Ashleigh Barty of Australia in her third round singles match against Camila Giorgi of Italy on day five of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21 2022.
Ashleigh Barty of Australia in her third round singles match against Camila Giorgi of Italy on day five of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21 2022.
Image: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Ash Barty cantered past Camila Giorgi in just over an hour at the Australian Open on Friday to set up a potential blockbuster fourth round tie against defending champion Naomi Osaka.

The world number one, aiming to end Australia's 44-year wait for a homegrown champion, was in dominant form in her 6-2 6-3 victory over the Italian on Rod Laver Arena.

After an early break, the 25-year-old Wimbledon champion fended off three break points to go 5-2 up in the opening stanza and then broke Giorgi to seal the set. A break for 4-2 put Barty in charge of the second set, and three games later she was bathing in an ovation from the centre court crowd after securing her place in the last 16 at Melbourne Park for the fourth straight year.

"I thought tonight was really clean. I looked after my service games really well," said Barty.

"I was able to keep the momentum going, make returns when it mattered most at the important moments. Pretty good performance I think."

Osaka was playing American Amanda Anisimova on Margaret Court Arena on Friday evening.

READ MORE

Australian Open champion Osaka in third round after straight-sets win

Defending champion Naomi Osaka overcame a second-set blip to beat American Madison Brengle 6-0 6-4 and reach the third round of the Australian Open, ...
Sport
2 days ago

Former champion Muguruza blames Covid-19 following Cornet defeat

Suffering a second round exit from the Australian Open on Thursday, world number three Garbine Muguruza blamed a Covid-19 outbreak within her support ...
Sport
1 day ago

Australia court rules minister acted rationally in cancelling Djokovic's visa

An Australian court said on Thursday it dismissed tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's challenge to his visa cancellation as the minister who revoked it ...
Sport
1 day ago

Clinical Zverev marches into fourth round in Melbourne

Alexander Zverev did not have it all his way but eased into the fourth round of the Australian Open without dropping a set after a 6-3 6-4 6-4 ...
Sport
2 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘SA’s ancestors worked overtime to bring karma’ — Fans weigh in on Ghana ... Soccer
  2. Azapo writes to Fifa boss Infantino asking for investigation into Mosimane snub Soccer
  3. Rising Proteas star Marco Jansen 'did not get picked for teams in high school' Cricket
  4. Zimbabwe to leave Afcon with tails between legs and facing Fifa suspension Soccer
  5. WATCH | Mkhanyiseli Siwahla recalls training with Messi at Barcelona juniors Soccer

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.