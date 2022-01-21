Sport

Clinical Zverev marches into fourth round in Melbourne

21 January 2022 - 11:41 By Reuters
Alexander Zverev of Germany in his third round singles match against Radu Albot of Moldova on day five of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21 2022.
Alexander Zverev of Germany in his third round singles match against Radu Albot of Moldova on day five of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 21 2022.
Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Alexander Zverev did not have it all his way but eased into the fourth round of the Australian Open without dropping a set after a 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory over Romanian qualifier Radu Albot on John Cain Arena on Friday.

The world number three, seeking the Grand Slam title that many have predicted for him, struggled with his serve at times but was always in full control as he set up a clash with Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Albot, who plays much of his tennis on the second-tier challenger circuit, made a contest of the match but was unable to match the quality of the German's play in the decisive moments and failed to convert any of his five break points.

Zverev, who reached the quarter-finals last year at Melbourne Park and lost to Dominic Thiem in the semi-finals in 2020, remained on course for a potential meeting with Rafa Nadal in the last eight.

READ MORE

Australia court rules minister acted rationally in cancelling Djokovic's visa

An Australian court said on Thursday it dismissed tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's challenge to his visa cancellation as the minister who revoked it ...
Sport
1 day ago

Emma Raducanu, hampered by a blistered hand, goes down to Kovinic

British teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu was unable to find the solution to her latest Grand Slam puzzle on Thursday, as a combination of a ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Former champion Muguruza blames Covid-19 following Cornet defeat

Suffering a second round exit from the Australian Open on Thursday, world number three Garbine Muguruza blamed a Covid-19 outbreak within her support ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘SA’s ancestors worked overtime to bring karma’ — Fans weigh in on Ghana ... Soccer
  2. Azapo writes to Fifa boss Infantino asking for investigation into Mosimane snub Soccer
  3. Rising Proteas star Marco Jansen 'did not get picked for teams in high school' Cricket
  4. Zimbabwe to leave Afcon with tails between legs and facing Fifa suspension Soccer
  5. 'I have given up on Europe': Pitso Mosimane reacts to Fifa coach award snub Soccer

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.