'He doesn't know what he's doing': Malema hits back at 'coward' Nathi Mthethwa

During the address, Malema said the reopening of stadiums was also about reopening the economy.

“We use stadiums to demonstrate how unreasonable these people have become,” he said. “Open the economy. Open the stadiums. Children are no longer going to school because their stomachs are empty.”

He said should stadiums not be opened in the next few days, the EFF will go to the SA Football Association (Safa).

“In a week's time, if they don't open, we will be going to Safa and even find our way to the FNB Stadium and sleep there. And wake up the next day and show them that we are still alive,” said Malema.

Speaking earlier this week, Mthethwa said the EFF's picket was “misguided”.

“The EFF is ill-advised to assume its theatrics will bear any fruit. They are advised to show respect to the basic acumen of South Africans and halt their theatrics,” said Mthethwa

“The choice to picket at the department of sport, arts and culture and direct attention at the minister on a matter based on the Disaster Management Act is quite curious and misguided.”