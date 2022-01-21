Sport

India win toss and elect to bat in second ODI, SA rest Jansen

Tourists hoping to level the series while SA will go for killer blow

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
21 January 2022 - 11:03
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma takes the knee ahead of the second One Day International against India at Boland Park in Paarl on January 21 2022.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

India won the toss and elected to bat in the second ODI in the three-match series against SA at Boland Park on Friday.

SA won the first match in the series here on Wednesday by batting first.

SA made one change by bringing in seamer Sisanda Magala in the place of Marco Jansen, who is rested for this match.

India go into match with an unchanged team after their 31-run defeat in the first ODI. SA will win the series if they win in Paarl on Friday. Last week they won the Test series 2-1 by winning the final Test at Newlands.

Teams

SA — Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

India — KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock

TV Umpire: Allahudien Paleker

