India win toss and elect to bat in second ODI, SA rest Jansen

India won the toss and elected to bat in the second ODI in the three-match series against SA at Boland Park on Friday.

SA won the first match in the series here on Wednesday by batting first.

SA made one change by bringing in seamer Sisanda Magala in the place of Marco Jansen, who is rested for this match.

India go into match with an unchanged team after their 31-run defeat in the first ODI. SA will win the series if they win in Paarl on Friday. Last week they won the Test series 2-1 by winning the final Test at Newlands.

Teams

SA — Quinton de Kock, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (captain), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

India — KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock

TV Umpire: Allahudien Paleker