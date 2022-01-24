Sport

Felix Auger-Aliassim books Australian Open quarter-final berth

24 January 2022 - 11:45 By Reuters
Felix Auger-Aliassime in action against Marin Cilic.
Image: @AustralianOpen/Twitter

Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime earned a quarter-final berth when he outlasted veteran Croatian Marin Cilic 2-6 7-6(7) 6-2 7-6(4) at the Australian Open on Monday.

Cilic raced through the first set in only 35 minutes, but the long second set proved pivotal.

Auger-Aliassime squandered four set points under a baking afternoon sun, while also saving one with an ace.

But the 21-year-old finally won the set at the fifth opportunity to even the match, and dominated the next set as 33-year-old Cilic's errors mounted.

Cilic became frustrated at the length of time his opponent took between serves.

Both players held serve in the fourth set to set up a tiebreaker, in which Auger-Aliassime prevailed with outstanding serving, closing it out with an ace in front of a small but excited crowd. 

