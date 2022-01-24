Navratilova says Tennis Australia 'capitulating' to China over Peng

Martina Navratilova said Australian Open organisers had acted "cowardly" by preventing fans from wearing shirts bearing messages of support for Chinese doubles player Peng Shuai at the Grand Slam event.

After video emerged of security officials and police instructing fans on Saturday to remove shirts with the slogan, "Where is Peng Shuai?" on them, Tennis Australia (TA) defended its stance by saying the tournament does not allow political statements.

"Under our ticket conditions of entry we don't allow clothing, banners or signs that are commercial or political," TA said in a statement.