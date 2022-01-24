Sport

Navratilova says Tennis Australia 'capitulating' to China over Peng

24 January 2022 - 09:55 By Reuters
Fans seen relaxing outside the Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park.
Fans seen relaxing outside the Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park.
Image: @AustralianOpen/Twitter

Martina Navratilova said Australian Open organisers had acted "cowardly" by preventing fans from wearing shirts bearing messages of support for Chinese doubles player Peng Shuai at the Grand Slam event.

After video emerged of security officials and police instructing fans on Saturday to remove shirts with the slogan, "Where is Peng Shuai?" on them, Tennis Australia (TA) defended its stance by saying the tournament does not allow political statements.

"Under our ticket conditions of entry we don't allow clothing, banners or signs that are commercial or political," TA said in a statement.

Nick Kyrgios circus rolls on in Australian Open doubles

The "Special K's" circus rolled on in the Australian Open doubles on Sunday, and according to ring-leader Nick Kyrgios and fellow showman Thanasi ...
Sport
20 hours ago

TA's position dismayed 18-times Grand Slam winner Navratilova, who said they were "capitulating" to China and placing sponsorship money ahead of human rights concerns.

"I find it really, really cowardly," she said on the US-based Tennis Channel.

"I think they are wrong on this. This is not a political statement, this is a human rights statement.

"(Tennis Australia is) just really capitulating on this issue ... letting the Chinese really dictate what they do at their own Slam. I just find it really weak."

TA has not responded to Reuters request for comment on the comments.

Shapovalov sends Zverev crashing out of Australian Open

Denis Shapovalov upset an out-of-sorts Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-6(5) 6-3 in broiling heat to reach his first Australian Open quarter-final on Sunday.
Sport
22 hours ago

Peng's well-being became a matter of concern among the global tennis community in November when she appeared to allege that a former Chinese vice premier, Zhang Gaoli, had sexually assaulted her in the past.

After that post, she was absent from public view for nearly three weeks.

Last month she said she had never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her, and that a social media post she had made had been misunderstood.

The WTA suspended tournaments in China due to what its concerns over Peng's safety.

Clinical Medvedev cruises into Australian Open fourth round

World number two Daniil Medvedev swept aside Dutch Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4 6-4 6-2 on Saturday to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open ...
Sport
1 day ago

French player Nicolas Mahut also slammed TA's response, tweeting: "What lack of courage! What if you did not have Chinese sponsors."

Baijiu distillery Luzhu Laojiao is a sponsor of the event.

On Monday, Peng supporters in Australia said they were planning to hand out 1,000 "Where is Peng Shuai?" T-shirts at Melbourne Park this week after raising more than $10,000 on a GoFundMe page.

"We can see how many match-goers that they can stop," activist Max Mok told Australian ABC Radio. 

MORE:

Another major, another fourth round for sizzling Swiatek

Former French Open champion Iga Swiatek continued her consistent streak at Grand Slams, dominating from the baseline to roll over Daria Kasatkina of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Australian Open hopes for strong finish after Djokovic debacle

No risk of losing Slam status as almost 43,000 fans attend on Saturday to take the tally for the first six days to 184,361
Sport
16 hours ago

Medvedev delivers relationship advice after 'best' win

World No 2 Daniil Medvedev felt he was at his best during his 6-4 6-4 6-2 win over Dutch Botic van de Zandschulp on Saturday as the Russian reached ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Khune gives Baxter something to think about as Warriors edge Amabutho Soccer
  2. WATCH | New Kaizer Chiefs teen dribbling wizard’s skills set tongues wagging Soccer
  3. Pictures emerge purporting to show horrific crash involving Jabu Mahlangu Soccer
  4. .Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu in hospital after car accident Soccer
  5. SuperSport’s hot Chiefs target Teboho Mokoena has ‘agreed terms with Sundowns’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Minister Motshekga acknowledges “hallmark performance” of class of 2021.