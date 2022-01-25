Berrettini first Italian man to reach Australian Open semis, faces Nadal next

Seventh seed Matteo Berrettini found a higher gear in the face of a heroic fightback from France's Gael Monfils to script a 6-4 6-4 3-6 3-6 6-2 win on Tuesday and become the first Italian man to reach the Australian Open semi-finals.

The match was a repeat of the quarter-final clash from the 2019 US Open, which Berrettini won in a final-set tiebreak to reach his first major semi-final.

While it was slightly easier this time for the Italian, who also defeated Monfils when they met in last year's ATP Cup, he nonetheless needed every bit of his resilience and energy to edge past the gallant Frenchman.