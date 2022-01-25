Rafa Nadal survives Denis Shapovalov scare to keep record bid intact

Rafa Nadal drew within two wins of a record 21st Grand Slam title on Tuesday after claiming a five-set thriller against Denis Shapovalov to grind into the Australian Open semi-finals for a seventh time.

On a steamy afternoon at Rod Laver Arena, Nadal suffered a huge scare as Shapovalov roared back from two sets down but the warrior Spaniard found another gear in the decider to prevail 6-3 6-4 4-6 3-6 6-3.

"I was completely destroyed after that," Nadal said on-court after the match, which lasted four hours and eight minutes.

"It's amazing, honestly, to be in the semi-finals ... For me it's everything to be able to play one more time here in the Rod Laver Arena."