Koos Sibiya ready to live his dream at the age of 40

Koos Sibiya has grown into his Great Last Warrior moniker over the years and at 40 years old he still harbours “big dreams” — in short, he has no intention of losing to Botswana prospect Steven Bagwasi in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

The two top the first bill in ESPN Africa’s return to the sport since they operated under the Fox Sport banner a few yeas ago.

Their non-title bout was promoted to headline act after Gqeberha-based Thembelani Okolo, the mandatory challenger for the SA strawweight title, went Awol the past few days — even his promoter, trainer, manager and girlfriend apparently didn’t know where he was — before resurfacing with a sick note.

It’s a reason few people at Wednesday’s weigh-in at the EFC High Performance Institute in Rivonia were buying, least of all Sibiya, who hails from Siyabuswa in KwaNdebele but lives in Soweto with his wife and five daughters.

The veteran has been on the losing side in four SA title shots in his career — unfairly in some of them, he believes — and he rolls his eyes at the thought of a boxer spurning such an opportunity.

“The SA title can change your life,” said Sibiya, who was stopped in his first attempt by Zolani Marali in 2005, and then lost on points to Jasper Seroka in 2015 and to Phila Mpontshane twice, in 2018 and 2019.

He had some good results too, coming in as a late substitute and fighting to a draw against Warren Joubert and twice outpointing Grant Fourie, both of whom went on to become national champions.